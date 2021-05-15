Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

AVDL stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $448.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

