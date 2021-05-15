Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.