Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,240,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the period.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.