Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report $50.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.56 billion and the lowest is $49.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $205.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.86 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

ABC stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

