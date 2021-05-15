Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Post in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

POST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

NYSE:POST opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

