Contrasting Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) & uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Amarantus BioScience alerts:

This table compares Amarantus BioScience and uniQure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A uniQure $7.28 million 205.06 -$124.20 million ($3.11) -10.43

Amarantus BioScience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uniQure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amarantus BioScience and uniQure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 N/A uniQure 0 1 11 1 3.00

uniQure has a consensus price target of $68.46, suggesting a potential upside of 111.04%. Given uniQure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Amarantus BioScience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of uniQure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, uniQure has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amarantus BioScience and uniQure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A uniQure -2,738.33% -59.64% -41.47%

Summary

uniQure beats Amarantus BioScience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol Myers-Squibb Company; Gen-X; and Synpromics Limited. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.