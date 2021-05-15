Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

BRKS stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

