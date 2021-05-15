Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.