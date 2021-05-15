Canaccord Genuity Raises Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to $32.50

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRUNF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

