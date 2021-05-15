Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ETCMY opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

