Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

FRA BNR opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.50 and a 200-day moving average of €67.02.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.