Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.50 and a 200-day moving average of €67.02.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.