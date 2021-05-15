Barrington Research Lowers CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $14.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $9.11 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $16,361,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 191.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

