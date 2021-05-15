Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

