Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IVVGF stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.