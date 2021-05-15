Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IVVGF stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

