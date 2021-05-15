CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPUY opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.