The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $340.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $309.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Linde stock opened at $301.17 on Tuesday. Linde has a one year low of $177.92 and a one year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

