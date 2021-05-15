Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

SNEX stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,710 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

