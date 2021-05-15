Analyzing Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.99 billion 1.30 $39.00 million $0.53 27.04 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.07 -$217.75 million $0.32 5.63

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Oilfield Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services -8.20% -11.01% -6.95% Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Oilfield Services and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 2 4 6 0 2.33 Nine Energy Service 0 3 0 0 2.00

Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.52%. Nine Energy Service has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of approximately 30 active frac fleets and 20 active wireline units. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

