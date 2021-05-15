Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

TSN stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

