KeyCorp Weighs in on Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

