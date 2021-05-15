The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

