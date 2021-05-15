The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.10 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.26. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

