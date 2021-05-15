Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.54 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

