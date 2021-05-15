JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€185.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

May 15th, 2021


JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER opened at €104.75 ($123.24) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.75.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

