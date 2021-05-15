JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€185.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER opened at €104.75 ($123.24) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.75.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

