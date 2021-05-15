Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.66 ($81.96).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €67.14 ($78.99) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

