Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €7.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.52 ($6.49).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

