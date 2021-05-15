Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TVPKF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

