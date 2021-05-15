Morgan Stanley Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $92.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.