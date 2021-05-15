Raymond James Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $285.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $164.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $72,965,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

