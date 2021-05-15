Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

