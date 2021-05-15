Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.97 and a 12 month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. Analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

