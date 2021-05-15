Piper Sandler Comments on B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

