CIBC Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$141.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

WN opened at C$114.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 61.98. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 8.3199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. Insiders sold a total of 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

