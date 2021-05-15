Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

