Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $68.85 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,492. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

