Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

CPRX stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

