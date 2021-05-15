National Bank Financial Trims 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Target Price to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.21.

VNP opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a PE ratio of 88.13.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

