National Bankshares Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.05 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$579.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

