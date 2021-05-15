Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $666,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

