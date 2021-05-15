Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASC stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

