Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.75

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.75 and last traded at C$32.46, with a volume of 33136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.16.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,382,465 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

