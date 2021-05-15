Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.61. Fossil Group shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 6,658 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $626.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.