Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $16.74. Inhibrx shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 158.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.
Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
