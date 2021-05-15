Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $18.47. Veritone shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 3,445 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The stock has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

