K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.16 ($10.78).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €9.91 ($11.66) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

