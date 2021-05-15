Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $3,124,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

