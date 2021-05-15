The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research cut shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.