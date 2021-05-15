Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €78.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.54.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

