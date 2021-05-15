Truist Securiti Comments on Callaway Golf’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,507,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.