Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $206.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $213.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.